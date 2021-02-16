New Philippine Army chief assumes post

MANILA - With less than a year before retirement, Lt. Gen. Jose Faustino, Jr. on Tuesday assumed the post of Commanding General of the Philippine Army in an acting capacity.

Faustino takes the place of Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who vacated the top Army post to become the new Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

The new chief of the Philippine Army: Lieutenant General Jose Faustino, Jr.



Prior to appointment, he was Commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command in Davao City.



He replaces Gen. Cirilito Sobejana, who has been installed as the Armed Forces Chief of Staff.

"First, as a force provider tasked to develop, organize, train, equip, support and sustain land forces, we must fast track the development of the Army’s capabilities on doctrines, organizations, training, materiel, personnel, facilities and policies," Faustino said as he took the helm of the 100,000-strong Army.

Sobejana called Faustino his “buddy” in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, where both officers served for several years. Faustino was commander of the 35th Infantry Battalion and eventually of the 501st Infantry Brigade, both in the province of Sulu.

The new Army chief also has a background in intelligence, having served as an intelligence officer of the First Scout Ranger Regiment, assistant chief of staff for intelligence of the 10th Infantry Division, deputy chief of staff for intelligence of the Philippine Army, and assistant chief of Unified Command Staff for Intelligence of the NCR Command, among other posts.

