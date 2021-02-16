Marcos camp says fight not over yet after PET junks poll protest vs VP Robredo

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA — The camp of defeated 2016 vice presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday said their challenge to the victory of Vice President Leni Robredo is not over yet even after the Supreme Court, sitting as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), unanimously junked his electoral protest.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, lawyer Vic Rodriguez, spokesperson of Marcos, said they could appeal the decision.

"Regardless of the outcome, haharapin namin. And I guess, baka ngayong araw, ito na yung inaantay namin na panahon ng desisyon ng Tribunal," Rodriguez said, noting that their camp had urged the PET to release the results as soon as possible.

(We will face the outcome. Maybe this is the day we have been waiting for regarding the Tribunal's decision.)

"Maging ano pa man ang desisyon na ito, haharapin po namin. Subalit, hindi ibig sabihin nito na yuyuko po kami. Itutuloy po namin ang aming laban all the way hanggang 2022," he added.

(Whatever the decision is, we will face it. But it does not mean that we will just bow down to it. We will continue our fight until 2022.)

He said their camp has yet to receive a copy of the PET's ruling.

Once they do, they will review the decision and then decide on their next course of action.

"Ang inaantay na lang namin, ano ba yung naging desisyon? Ano ba naging rationale or reasoning of probably the individual justices who voted for its unanimous dismissal, kung ano yung mga ebidensya," he explained.

(We are just waiting for the actual decision, what was the rationale or the reasoning of probably the individual justices who voted for its unanimous dismissal, and what were the pieces of evidence used.)

WATCH:

Watch more in iWantTFC

"From there, procedurally, andyan pa din ang apela, ang motion for reconsideration as a legal remedy for us, to Sen. Bongbong Marcos."

(The appeal is still an option.)

Former SC spokesman Ted Te said in a tweet that while a motion for reconsideration is possible, it would be "extremely difficult to reverse."

Te said that some justices voting to concur only in the result meant that they had different reasons but still had the same conclusion.

A source privy to the matter cited to ABS-CBN News several reasons for the dismissal, including the failure to allege specific acts showing electoral fraud.

The source also noted the absence of substantial recovery of votes in the 3 pilot provinces Marcos had chosen where Robredo actually gained additional votes with 1,510,718 against his 204,512.