LPA off Mindanao may develop into tropical depression Auring: PAGASA

MANILA - A low pressure area off Mindanao may strengthen into the first storm of this year, the state weather bureau said Tuesday.

The brewing storm, last estimated 1,500 east of Mindanao, may bring rains by Thursday or Friday and develop into tropical depression Auring, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ana Clauren.

"Kung sakali ito ang unang bagyo ngayong 2021. Hanggang tropical depression category. Di natin nakikita na magiintensify," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(This might be the first storm of 2021. It might reach the tropical depression category. We don't see it further intensifying.)

"May kalawakan po ang kanyang kaulapan so possible po na marami ang kanyang ulan na dala."

(It has a wide radius so it's possible it will bring many rains.)

On Tuesday, the tail-end of a frontal system will bring scattered rains over Visayas and Mindanao, while the northeast monsoon will dampen Metro Manila, Cordillera Administrative Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol region and Occidental Mindoro, PAGASA said.



