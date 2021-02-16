Gordon tells Duterte: Let DND, DFA chiefs deal with foreign policies

Sen. Richard Gordon and President Rodrigo Duterte. ABS-CBN News/Composite

MANILA - Sen. Richard Gordon on Tuesday advised President Rodrigo Duterte to let his Cabinet secretaries negotiate on foreign policy matters following the chief executive's remarks asking the United States to "pay" if it wanted to keep its Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) with the Philippines.

Gordon also said negotiations should be done in private.

"Dapat quietly. That's why he has [Defense Secretary Delfin] Lorenzana and [Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro] Locsin [Jr.] who can directly tell America na, 'Bigyan niyo naman ng mukha 'yong President namin, bigyan niyo naman ng mukha ang bansa namin, bigyan niyo naman kami ng tulong," Gordon said.

(It should be done quietly. That's why he has Lorenzana and Locsin who can directly tell America to give face to our president and our country, to give us help.)

Gordon said Duterte's intent in asking money from the US, which was made in a public speech last week, was for the country's interest.

But the words used by Duterte were too harsh and could affect the Philippines' relationship with America, the senator said.

Gordon defended Sen. Panfilo Lacson, who criticized Duterte's demand for a payment, saying his fellow lawmaker was just doing his job.

Lacson, chair of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, earlier said Duterte's demand may leave an impression that the Philippines is a "nation of extortionists."

In his public address on Monday night, Duterte said Lacson had "nothing to do" with the VFA.

In response, Lacson told Duterte to read Article VII, Section 21 of the 1987 Constitution, which states: "No treaty or international agreement shall be valid and effective unless concurred in by at least two-thirds of all the Members of the Senate."