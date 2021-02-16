DOH traces contacts of MRT cluster-linked UK variant case

Passengers try the newest contact tracing app launched by MRT-3 at the North Avenue Station in Quezon City on January 18, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Samples from contacts of a patient who contracted the UK variant case will soon undergo genome sequencing to check if these people also acquired the more transmissible COVID-19 variant, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The patient with the new COVID-19 variant is a mother of an MRT employee. Her case has since been linked to the cluster of COVID-19 cases in MRT.

Dr. Alethea de Guzman, medical specialist IV of the DOH’s Epidemiology Bureau, said samples have already been taken from the contacts but these were not yet submitted to the Philippine Genome Center.

Of the 44 total UK variant cases detected in the Philippines, 40 have already recovered, 1 died and 3 are still active cases.

The 84-year-old man from La Trinidad, Benguet died in January.

De Guzman said one of the active cases is from Sabangan, Mountain Province and the other from Bukidnon.

“They remain in isolation,” she said.

The other active case is a returning overseas Filipino (ROF) from the United Arab Emirates.

Of the 44 UK variant cases, 15 are returning Filipinos.

“Marami kasi sa ROF natin nadetect (with the UK variant) ngayon galing UAE,” De Guzman said.

(Many of the ROFs detected are from UAE.)

The remaining are 28 local cases or those without travel history and there is still 1 being verified.