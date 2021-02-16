1,391 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Philippines; total climbs to 552,246

Health workers participate in a vaccination simulation at Pedro P. Cruz Elementary School, in Mandaluyong City on January 27, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Coronavirus infections in the Philippines reached 552,246 on Tuesday after the Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,391 new COVID-19 cases.

The additional cases do not include data from 10 laboratories that failed to submit results on time.

The DOH also reported 7 new COVID-related deaths or a total of 11,524 fatalities.

There are also 45 new recovered patients or a total of 511,796 recoveries.

Of the 28,926 active cases, 87.1% have mild symptoms, 6.7% are asymptomatic, 2.7% are in critical condition, 2.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.85% have moderate symptoms.

Active infections account for 5.2 percent of the cumulative total cases, while the death toll represents 2.09 percent.

More to follow.

