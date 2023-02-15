Vancouver offers prayers for deadly fire victims

Watch more News on iWantTFC

A daily novena is being offered at St. Paul's Church, one of the oldest churches in Vancouver, for Robert and Gayle Fearnley. They were the father and daughter who died in the early morning fire last Thursday, February 9, at their residence in North Vancouver.

Robert was a former councilor in the city and the husband of Filipino Canadian community leader Via Fearnley.

Their eldest son Bob said his younger brother Paolo saw the fire and tried to wake everyone up.

"My dad has a heart condition and he was trying to follow my brother but at a certain point, he just fell away and the door closed and he was trying to get it open again because he wanted to save my dad," Bob shared. "My sister, he was calling for her around the side of the house. He was calling her name but my sister had a cat. And probably she was trying to save her cat and maybe the things in a fire, they happened so quickly, and so we lost her and my dad."

Via and her son Paolo were able to escape the blaze and were immediately taken to the hospital. They were later released and are now temporarily staying at a hotel.

Bob said his brother was a hero for trying to save everyone.

"I heard that some of the police officers and the firefighters, they were reduced to tears because of how hard he tried, and he was covered in blood. They said he hurt himself pretty well trying to try and to help them but what he did you know, he's a hero. He saved my mom's life, right? The fact that my brother, that my sister and my dad even had a chance to get out. It's because of him."

Via remembered her husband and her daughter.

"There’s so many things really. I’m just overwhelmed," Via said. "I remember most about him... he’s a big person, he loves life."

North Vancouver Mayor Linda Buchanan came to the novena to offer her support to the family and pay her respects to Robert who served for four terms as a councilor in North Vancouver.

Following the tragic incident, various groups within the community have rallied to help Via and her two sons.

"She got nothing, as in nothing, damit lang niya ang dala niya saka yung bigay na tsinelas. I think she needs some monetary support, kasi she has to start somewhere, as in, wala siya talaga. Napagkasunduan namin na sinabi, monetary lang. Siya na ang bumili when time comes," Elizabeth Zepedeo, a friend of the Fearnley family, noted.

(She has nothing, as in nothing, only the clothes on her back and the slippers she was given. I think she needs some monetary support, because she has to start somewhere, as in, she has nothing left. But we have agreed only on monetary help. She can buy what she needs when the time comes.)

Zepedeo added that those who want to help can reach her on her cellphone. There's also a GoFundMe page created to help Via and her sons, which has already exceeded the target of $10,000. Bob said he is grateful for the community's support.

Investigation on the cause of the fire is still ongoing. The remains of Robert and Gayle have yet to be released to the family.