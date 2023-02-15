MANILA — A magnitude 4.5 tectonic earthquake struck Masbate in the Bicol Region on Wednesday, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) said.

The shallow tremor, with a depth of 8 kilometers, hit 12 kilometers northwest of Dimasalang town in Masbate at 5:15 p.m., according to Phivolcs' initial bulletin.

It was felt at "strong" Intensity 5 in Masbate City and Intensity 3 in Legazpi City, Albay.

Seismologists have noted that shallow quakes tend to cause damage, which Phivolcs said is likely with the Masbate quake.

These are the Instrumental Intensities, according to Phivolcs:

Intensity V - City of Masbate, Masbate

Intensity III - Legazpi City, Albay

Intensity II - Tabaco City, Albay; Iriga City, Camarines Sur; Bulusan, Sorsogon;

Intensity I - Pasacao, Camarines Sur

