Workers unload sacks of rice at a public market in Makati City on May 31, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Sen. Raffy Tulfo has filed a resolution seeking to review the policies and methods in determining the increases In minimum wage as he noted that last year's pay hike failed to match the country's inflation.

“It is the responsibility of the state to ensure that the minimum wage is set at a level that provides workers with a decent standard of living, taking into account factors such as inflation rates,” he said.

Tulfo's resolution, filed last Monday, wants the Senate Committee on Labor to conduct an inquiry in aid of legislation in relation to his proposed review.

He noted that while there was a minimum wage increase last year, it will not be able to sustain the current living conditions of workers.

The last minimum wage increase took effect on June 4, 2022.

Tulfo said inflation in January 2023 "has significantly impacted the cost of living, making it difficult for workers to make ends meet on their current wages."

“It is imperative to improve the standard of living and quality of life for workers, particularly those in the lower income bracket, and to ensure that the policies on the minimum wage increase are fair, effective, and consistent with the needs of the workers and the economy,” he added.

Think tank IBON Foundation estimated that a P1,119 daily living wage is needed by a family of five to live decently as of September 2022.

