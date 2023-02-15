A Chinese Coast Guard ship points a military-grade laser light on Philippine Coast Guard vessel BRP Malapascua at Ayungin Shoal of the West Philippine Sea on Feb. 6, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — The Philippines can invoke the Mutual Defense Treaty with the United States following China's use of military-grade laser light against a Philippine Coast Guard vessel in the West Philippine Sea, former Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio said Wednesday.

While the incident left the ship's crew temporarily blinded, the use of such armament on a Philippine vessel constituted an armed attack, he said.

"It is an armed attack. We are talking here of armed attack on a Philippine vessel for purposes of invoking the Mutual Defense Treaty," he told ANC's "Headstart".

The MDT, signed in 1951, mandates Manila and Washington to come to each other's aid if either country is under attack.

Because China is using its so-called gray-zone tactics, Carpio said the Philippines should clarify first with its allies if the incident was an armed attack or not.

"Gray zone" is a term used by military analysts to describe aggressive actions by a state that stop short of open warfare and can use civilians.

"We will clarify. We will remove this from the gray zone area. We will be clear if you use military grade laser on our ship that will be considered an armed attack," he said.

Carpio noted an international law bans the use of laser that can cause blindness.

He also stressed that China's new coast guard law violates the United Nations Charter, which says that a state can't use armed force to settle a maritime or territorial dispute.

The laser incident happened on February 6 nearly 20 kilometers from Ayungin (Second Thomas) Shoal in the Spratly Islands, where Philippine marines are stationed in a derelict navy ship grounded to assert Manila's territorial claim in the waters.

The BRP Malapascua was supporting a "rotation and resupply mission" for the marines when the Chinese vessel pointed the laser light at them twice, the Philippine Coast Guard said Monday.

The Chinese boat also issued illegal radio challenges and undertook dangerous maneuvers, which "constituted a threat to Philippine sovereignty and security as a state," the Department of Foreign Affairs also said.

It is the latest in a series of maritime incidents between the Philippines and China, which claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea and has ignored an international court ruling that its claims have no legal basis.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin insisted Tuesday that the Chinese Coast Guard personnel had "operated with professionalism and restraint".

Days before the latest incident, Washington and Manila agreed to resume joint patrols in the sea, and struck a deal to give US troops access to another 4 military bases in the Philippines.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse

