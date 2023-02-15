MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed several officials of the Philippine Coast Guard and promoted its spokesperson to rear admiral rank, Malacañang said Wednesday.

PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral, a statement from the Presidential Communications Office showed.

The following have also been appointed:

Joseph M. Coyme - Vice Admiral

Ronnnie Gil L. Gavan - Vice Admiral

Robert N. Patrimonio - Vice Admiral

Gregorio I. Adel Jr.- Rear Admiral

Hostillo Arturo E. Cornelio - Rear Admiral

Eustacio Nimrod P. Enriquez Jr. - Rear Admiral

Edgardo T. Hernando - Rear Admiral

Rudyard M. Somera - Rear Admiral

Nelson B. Torre - Rear Admiral

The President earlier said the Philippine Coast Guard's role has become bigger than the usual search and rescue as well as boundary patrols, stressing their role in defending the West Philippine Sea.