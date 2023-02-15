MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has appointed several officials of the Philippine Coast Guard and promoted its spokesperson to rear admiral rank, Malacañang said Wednesday.
PCG spokesperson Armando Balilo has been promoted to the rank of rear admiral, a statement from the Presidential Communications Office showed.
The following have also been appointed:
- Joseph M. Coyme - Vice Admiral
- Ronnnie Gil L. Gavan - Vice Admiral
- Robert N. Patrimonio - Vice Admiral
- Gregorio I. Adel Jr.- Rear Admiral
- Hostillo Arturo E. Cornelio - Rear Admiral
- Eustacio Nimrod P. Enriquez Jr. - Rear Admiral
- Edgardo T. Hernando - Rear Admiral
- Rudyard M. Somera - Rear Admiral
- Nelson B. Torre - Rear Admiral
The President earlier said the Philippine Coast Guard's role has become bigger than the usual search and rescue as well as boundary patrols, stressing their role in defending the West Philippine Sea.