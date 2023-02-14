Forest fire hits Bontoc, Mountain Province

Forest fire in Bontoc, Mountain Province Tuesday evening. Courtesy: Bontoc EOC

A forest fire hit Sitio Balitian in Bontoc, Mountain Province Tuesday evening, according to the municipal government's Facebook page.

It said that around 8 p.m., "the teams are currently at the site to extinguish the fire."

LOOK: Authorities report forest fire along Balitian, Bontoc Ili.



‘The teams are currently at the site to extinguish the fire,’ Bontoc-LGU says. (📷Bontoc-EOC) @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/QEl2zCGhs2 — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 14, 2023

Authorities confirmed that an earlier forest fire was reported at around 4:40 p.m. in Sitio Napo, located in the same village (Barangay Bontoc Ili) as Sitio Balitian.

Although the fire in Sitio Napo was already contained and no fatalities or significant injuries have been reported.

Municipal firefighters said "Napo Section along Bontoc-Baguio Road is passable but motorists are advised to proceed with caution due to falling stones and rocks."