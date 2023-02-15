A fire that broke out in a residential area in Barangay 258 and 267 in Manila City on Wednesday afternoon has rendered more than 90 families homeless.

TINGNAN: Nakataas pa rin sa ikatlong alarma ang sunog sa Brgy. 267, Manila City.



Higit 10 bahay ang nadamay sa sunog. Inaalam pa ng mga otoridad ang sanhi ng apoy. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/DhVkyrfzXL — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 15, 2023

The fire, which started 4:42 p.m. at a house along Yakal Street in Barangay 258, affected nearby houses in Barangay 267, according to the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

Most residents were already preparing for dinner when they were alerted of the fire.

Residents tried to save whatever they could, from pets to belongings, but Jeffrey Dizon was not able to bring out anything.

"Pag-akyat po namin biglang umapoy sa likod, tapos nadilaan [na ng apoy bahay namin]. Wala kaming nasalba, zero kami lahat," Dizon added.

PAGLILINAW: Ayon sa MSWD-Manila, Brgy. 258 at 267 ang naapektuhan ng sunog.



Sa inisyal na tala ng ahensya, 60 pamilya ang nawalan ng bahay sa Brgy. 258 habang 30 pamilya ang nasunugan sa Brgy. 267.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/oaeKeG7lbf — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 15, 2023

According to Manila Social Welfare and Development (MSWD) representative Mark Castro, residents will temporarily be sheltered at the village’s chapel.

"As estimated po, sa Brgy. 258 more or less 60 families, sa Brgy. 267 more than 30 families. Nagpe-prepare na po kami ng pagkain," Castro added.

UPDATE: Under control na ang sunog sa Brgy. 258 at 257 sa Maynila.@ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/bHrUSG2IuT — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) February 15, 2023

The fire reached the third alarm before it was declared put out by 7:30 p.m.

The MSWD said they will give affected residents assistance, and will also coordinate financial aid for the affected families.

The BFP meanwhile is conducting an investigation to determine the cause of the fire.