MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) said Wednesday it is organizing a fun run to help promote its revamped anti-drug campaign that started in November last year.

The event seeks to "galvanize the support of the community, duty-bearers, and other stakeholders" in the Buhay Ingatan, Droga'y Ayawan (BIDA) Program, which aims to clamp down the demand for drugs through communities.

The BIDA program follows the deadly drug war launched during the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte, which is now the subject of an inquiry by the International Criminal Court prosecutor.

The BIDA Bayanihan ng Mamamayan Fun Run will be held Sunday, Feb. 26, at 4:30 a.m., starting at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila, the DILG said.