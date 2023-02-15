Students wearing masks recite the Panatang Makabayan at the Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School in Manila on the first day of classes on Oct. 14, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/file



MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) has made amendments to the "Panatang Makabayan," the Philippine pledge of allegiance recited by millions of students nationwide.

In an order dated Feb. 14, DepEd revised the pledge to use "nananalangin" instead of "nagdarasal."

The revised line will now be recited as "naglilingkod, nag-aaral, at nananalangin nang buong katapatan."

The department said this was a result of consultations of the Office of the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Teaching (OUCT) with various organizations to change terminologies in the national pledge.



"The Linguistic Society of the Philippines found the proposal for the use of 'nananalangin' to be well-written and sufficiently rationalized. The Pambansang Samahan sa Linggwistika at Literaturang Filipino agreed with the use of nananalangin because it is more inclusive, more solemn, and the choice for nananalangin is well-thought of and extensively researched," the order read.



"The Language Study Center of the Philippine Normal University had a different opinion but expressed its support for the final decision of OUCT (Office of the Undersecretary for Curriculum and Teaching) on this matter," it added.



With this, OUCT recommended that the word "nananalangin" be used instead of "nagdarasal" as the former was deemed "inherent and integral in Filipino identities as it is rooted in Tagalog".



"Likewise, it is more inclusive and appropriate as it does not refer to or specify religions, and at the same time, it encompasses indigenous belief systems. Second, as expressed by the focal persons representing the Indigenous Cultural Communilies/lndigenous Peoples and the individuals belonging to Muslim and Moro communities, dalangin and its equivalents may be more preferred than dasal since dalangin is more spiritual and universal," according to the order.



"Finally, based on the data provided by the Philippine Bible Society, native words are preferred when Bible is being translated into different Philippine languages," it added.



DepEd said the Panatang Makabayan will be recited during the flag raising ceremony, during class, and programs of daily school activities in all public and private schools and DepEd Offices.



The amended Panatang Makabayan is as follows:



Iniibig ko ang Pilipinas

aking lupang sinilangan

tahanan ng aking lahi;

kinukupkop ako at tinutulungang

maging malakas, masipag at marangal.

Dahil mahal ko ang Pilipinas,

diringgin ko ang payo

ng aking mga magulang,

susundin ko ang tuntunin ng paaralan,

tutuparin ko ang tungkulin

ng mamamayang makabayan;

naglilingkod, nag-aaral, at nananalangin

nang buong katapatan.

Iaalay ko ang aking buhay,

pangarap, pagsisikap

sa bansang Pilipinas.



