MANILA — Three police officers involved in the death of a Spanish national in a 2020 anti-drug operation in Siargao Island have surrendered to authorities, the Department of Justice (DOJ) said.

In a statement Tuesday, DOJ said the officers submitted themselves to the department's custody on Feb. 9 after 3 years in hiding.

The cops were involved in a 2020 buy-bust operation against Spanish national Diego Bello Lafuente in Siargao, claiming that they acted in self-defense after Lafuente allegedly pulled a gun at them.

After turning themselves in, the police officers were escorted by Philippine National Police (PNP) Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) chief BGen. Romeo Caramat to the DOJ headquarters in Padre Faura, Manila, where they had an audience with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla.

According to the DOJ, Remulla asked the officers for their account of the events of the 2020 drug operation, and reminded them that Lafuente's death has garnered international attention.

"Wala akong maipapangako maliban sa isang patas na pagsusuri sa inyong kaso... Nakabatay ang desisyon ng prosecutor sa ebidensya," DOJ quoted Remulla as saying.

With the surrender of the 3 police officers, the trial on Lafuente's death can now continue, the DOJ said.

Remulla described the surrender as "a very welcome development on this case."

"We are now able to move forward and try the case and deliver justice in a case that has transcended borders," he added.

The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) had commented on the 3-year hiatus on the case's trial, saying that it "goes beyond the reasonable promptness required in the effective administration of justice."

In 2020, CHR had called for an autopsy of Lafuente's remains, saying that it would provide more details on the circumstances related to Lafuente's death.

“The Commission backs the demand of family and friends of the victim to have an autopsy of his body to help shed light on the incident, and calls on the PNP to uphold due process and ensure the integrity of all the evidence,” CHR spokesperson Jacqueline Ann de Guia had said.

—With a report from Mike Navallo, ABS-CBN News

