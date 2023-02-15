Conversion of bike lanes in Makati deferred to March 6

Cyclists converge outside Ayala Triangle on Wednesday to protest the planned conversion of bike lanes. Jeck Batallones, ABS-CBN News

The Makati Central Estate Association, Inc. (MACEA) has announced that it will defer the conversion of the bicycle lanes along Ayala Avenue to "sharrows" or shared lanes between bikes and motorized vehicles to March 6.

This, after the uproar it received from various groups, particularly active transport users.

One of them is Celine Mallari who is a frequent bike rider in Makati. She was furious when she heard about the plan to remove the protected bike lanes.

She said: "I felt very frustrated and mad because they have bike lanes, [they're] imperfect, but it has so much use for cyclists everyday."

will be converted to sharrows to help improve the traffic flow in the city. But in their official social media page they announced that they have deferred the conversion of Ayala Avenue’s exclusive bicycle lanes to shared lanes with motor vehicles to March 6, 2023. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/ahBYHk3tpp — jeck batallones (@jeck_batallones) February 15, 2023

She added that merging bicycles with motorized vehicles is dangerous for cyclists.

"Even though you have all the protective gear, you won't stand a chance against motorized vehicles, so it's mostly about protecting cyclists, other road users that are not in cars or buses," she said.

Corine Pettyjohn also rejected the idea of the conversion of bike lanes to shared lanes since she takes her kids to school riding bikes.

"I bike to school with my kids, we bike to work. The protected bike lanes help keep us safe and help encourage other people like us hopefully to also bike instead of drive cars," said Corine.

MACEA originally announced that the implementation of "sharrows" would start on February 15.

The group's deferment to March followed backlash from the cycling community, which has been staging protests in Makati.

Despite this decision, almost a hundred cyclists converged Wednesday afternoon at Ayala Triangle to protest anew through a solidarity ride. Among them were Celine and Corine.

For them, deferment is not the answer.

"Deferment only means they're postponing it. That's just temporary. I want permanent bike lanes, better bike lanes, safer infrastructure for all Makati — not only Makati but all Metro Manila citizens," Corine said.