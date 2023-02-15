4 South Korean fugitives nabbed in PH

MANILA -- Four South Korean fugitives wanted for fraud and illegal gambling in Seoul have been arrested by the Philippine Bureau of Immigration (BI).

On February 1, the BI arrested 39-year-old Chun Junghoon who is accused of involvement in telecom fraud that defrauded his victims of more than 3 million won or nearly $3,000 through voice phishing.

Chun has been on the bureau's wanted list since 2020 when he was ordered deported by Immigration Commissioners. A Busan district court issued an arrest warrant for him in January of that year.

On February 4, Immigration personnel arrested 44-year-old Kim Jingsuk, who is wanted for allegedly embezzling 367 million won, or roughly $300,000 from his employer by illegally selling 1,300 tons of imported coal from Russia.

Authorities also arrested Park Geon Jin, 34, who is believed to be a member of a voice phishing organization, which has reportedly committed over 7.65 million Korean won in fraud since their inception in 2018.

On February 8, operatives nabbed 40-year-old Park Kyoungtae, who is also wanted in Busan for illegally operating a gambling website since 2020, and generating revenues through online bets.

“We are in the midst of an intensified campaign to flush out these wanted foreigners who are using the country as a refuge to elude arrest and prosecution for crimes they committed in their homeland,” said Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco.

The official said all four South Koreans will be deported for being undesirable and undocumented aliens, adding that the latter’s passports were already revoked by their government.

“They will also be placed in our blacklist, thus banning them from reentering the country,” he said.