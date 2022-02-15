MANILA - Vice presidential candidate and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Tuesday said he was not disheartened over his running-mate Senator Panfilo Lacson’s standing in the recently-released polls.

The Pulse Asia survey, released this week, pegged Lacson on the 5th spot in the presidential race. Sotto came in second with 29 percent among vice presidential bets.

”Not at all (bothered). The usual thing is that we go to the people, we have a number of months to go, ano pa rin ‘yan basta ika nga eh we leave it up to the people, we leave it up to God, maraming pwedeng mangyari from now until May 9, 2022 until 5-9-2022,” said Sotto.

Presidential candidate Ferdinand Marcos Jr. received a whopping 60 percent voter’s preference in the same survey - a majority preference the pollster has not seen post-1986.

Sotto, however, said that figure still does not guarantee anything.

”I read the analysts this morning and they said it’s not a guarantee, besides as I said look at the survey of Jan. 19 and look at the survey of Jan. 31 bumaba o 'di ba? Iba lang ang pagkakalabas eh late lumabas yung Pulse Asia although hindi yun ang latest ang latest is yung SWS so what is the meaning of that? Eh di bumaba,” said Sotto.

He believed that Lacson’s attendance in presidential forums and debates will improve his numbers.

Meanwhile, Sotto said he plans to catch up after trailing behind vice-presidential frontrunner Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio.

”I will leave it to the people. We will continue campaigning, we will continue informing them of our track record, what we have done for them and for the entire country and what we can do more, and then express our platform of government, explain our stand and platform reform.”

Sotto added that their tandem intends to attend presidential forum and debates in the future - except the SMNI debate, the network owned by Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

He explained why they would not attend the event organized by the network owned by indicted sex trafficker in the US Pastor Apollo Quiboloy.

”As early as the day, we saw that Pastor Quiboloy was endorsing already two candidates. What’s the use? Who are you going to convert if you attend that debate sponsored by their group?” he said.

Analysts have said election surveys are mere “snapshots of the moment” and do not necessarily predict the outcome of the polls.

-- Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News

