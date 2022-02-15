Sotto denies pressuring senators to sign Blue Ribbon report on Pharmally probe

MANILA -- Senate President Vicente Sotto III denied Tuesday he is pressuring senators to sign the Blue Ribbon committee's report on the government's alleged anomalous transactions with Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp., saying he himself has not signed it.

”It's absolutely false. Una (First), I have not talked to any senator about the committee report, about the Blue Ribbon committee report. I cannot pressure any member of the Senate na mag-sign ng isang committee report na ako mismo ay hindi ko pinipirmahan (to sign a committee report which I myself haven't signed),” said Sotto.

The vice presidential candidate also said he will resign if anyone could prove otherwise.

”If you can come up with a senator who can prove or say that I pressure him or her to sign any committee report, that particular Blue Ribbon committee report which I have not signed, I will resign and shoot myself in Luneta. That's how sure I am that that is a fake news,” said Sotto.

The Senate Blue Ribbon Committee has recommended the filing of charges against Health Secretary Francisco Duque III and other officials of Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corp. for allegedly plundering public funds meant to address the pandemic.

The report also said that President Rodrigo Duterte "betrayed public trust" as he continued to defend the personalities "close to him" who were linked to the alleged dubious deals.

Sen. Richard Gordon, who chairs the panel, has said that three senators have been hesitant to sign the committee's initial report.