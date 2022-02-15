MANILA -- The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday said it has uncovered an alleged terror attack against Westerners and Middle Eastern people in the Philippines.

In a statement, the PNP said they learned of the alleged terror plot from a supposed local contact of Hamas, which it described as a Middle East-based organization that has played a major role in carrying out terror plots against Israelis and Arabs.

The Filipino contact, according to the PNP, said that "Bashir," the Hamas operative who allegedly spoke with him, was attempting to establish foothold in the Philippines with pledges of financial support to some local threat groups, including militant extremists with links to international terrorist organizations.

The local contact claimed making several trips to Malaysia from 2016 to 2018, where "Bashir" discussed the possibility of mounting attack particularly against Israeli nationals in the Philippines in exchange for financial assistance by Hamas, the PNP statement read.

"Bashir" also introduced theoretical bomb-making training in one of their meetings in Malaysia, the contact added, according to the PNP.

In late 2017, "Bashir" said he wanted to recruit Filipinos with links to local threat groups to kill Jews present in the country, conduct rallies at selected embassies and spread a video propaganda in exchange for financial support, the police added.

The PNP said they believe "Bashir" is Fares Al Shikli who alledgedly is the head of Hamas’s Foreign Liaison Section.

He also has an Interpol Red Notice and is charged with the offense of "terrorism logistic support”, according to PNP Intelligence Group Director BGen. Neil Alinsangan.

In 2018, the Philippines deported an elderly Iraqi man described as a scientist for Hamas and accused of helping the Palestinian militant group lob missiles at Israel.

The arrest though was due to visa problems rather than any evidence of militant activity.

Alinsangan said the PNP is always ready to help thwart terror threats in the Philippines.

“This is a stern warning to all terroristic groups who plan to conduct recruitment and similar activities in the country, we have a way to know you and you cannot do your plans here because the PNP and AFP, through the active support of the community, are working together to preempt your devious plans," he said.

RELATED VIDEO

Watch more on iWantTFC

Courtesy of the Philippine National Police