Pilipinas at Israel, pasisiglahin muli ang ugnayan sa turismo

TEL AVIV - Dahil sa pagluluwag ng maraming bansa sa international travel at muling pagbubukas ng pinto ng Pilipinas at Israel sa turismo, nagkasundo ang Israel at Pilipinas na isulong ang kanilang two-way tourism collaboration.

Sa pagpupulong ni Philippine Ambassador to Israel Macairog Alberto at Minister of Tourism ng Israel Yoel Razvozov, pinag-usapan ang mga posibleng hakbang ng dalawang bansa upang makabangon muli ang kani-kaniyang tourism industries.

Si Philippine Ambassador to the State of Israel, H.E. Macairog Alberto at Minister of Tourism ng Israel Yoel Razvozov sa kanilang pag-uusap tungkol sa two-way tourism ng Pilipinas at Israel. (Tel Aviv PE photo)

“Both countries will move forward from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Embassy will continue its efforts to actively promote Philippine tourism in Israel which will allow the entry of foreign tourists starting 10 February 2022. The Philippines will once again participate in the upcoming International Mediterranean Tourism Market (IMTM) and invites Israeli tourism industry players to the World Travel and Tourism Council Global Summit to be held in Manila on April 20-23 ,2022,” saad ni Ambassador Alberto.

Dagdag naman ni Razvozov, malaki rin ang maitutulong ng mga OFW upang lumakas muli ang hotel industry ng Israel.

“The Ministry of Tourism continues to work in bringing Filipino hotel workers to the hotel industry of Israel as we slowly ease restrictions to allow more travellers to the country. The re-opening of tourism in the Philippines is welcome news for Israelis who are very eager to visit the islands,” pahayag ni Minister Razvozov.

Noong 2019, humigit kumulang na 22,000 Israelis ang bumisita sa Pilipinas ayon sa DOT, samantalang may 34,000 Filipino pilgrims at turista naman ang dumayo sa Holy Land ayon sa Ministry of Tourism ng Israel.

Source: DFA website / DOT / Israeli Ministry of Tourism