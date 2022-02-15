Pangilinan: Should we choose leaders based on Tiktok, YouTube?

People of Roxas City, Capiz, line up the streets to welcome Vice President Leni Robredo and her running-mate, Senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan on Tuesday. VP Leni Media handout

MANILA — Vice presidential candidate Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday asked voters on whether it is enough to elect the country's next leaders based on social media videos alone, which he said are often rife with deceit.

"Malungkot man isipin marami pa ang naniniwala na ang basehan para mamili kung sino ang mamumuno ay Tiktok, tama ba yun?" Pangilinan said in a visit to Roxas City, Capiz province with his running-mate Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Ang basehan para piliin kung sino ang mamumuno ay YouTube, sapat ba yun, lalo na’t puno ng kasinungalingan, puno ng panlilinlang, puno ng mga peke ang lumalabas dito," he added.

(It may be sad, but many still believe that Tiktok should be the basis of choosing who should lead. Is that right? The basis to choose leaders is YouTube, is that enough, since the content that comes out there is full of lies, deceit, and fabrication?)

Pangilinan has sued 3 YouTube channels for cyber libel.

Robredo, meanwhile, has been the top target of disinformation in social media, a fact-checking group said earlier this month.

"Hindi ito pareho noong mga nakaraang eleksyon dahil ngayon po, napakaraming kasinungalingan ang pinaniniwalaan ng maraming tao," said Robredo.

(This is not like the past elections because there are so many lies that many people believe in.)

She asked supoprters, "Pagtulong-tulungan po natin na katotohanan 'yung mangingibabaw laban sa kasamaan dahil ang pinakaayaw po nating mangyari na ang eleksyon madedesisyunan dahil sa paniniwala sa kasinungalingan. Meron pa pong oras, pero hindi po namin ito kakayanin kung hindi po kayo makikipaglaban sa katabi namin."

(Let us help each other so that truth will reign against evil because what we do not want the elections to decided over belief in lies. There is still time, but we cannot do this if you do not fight alongside us.)

Robredo in the 2016 vice presidential elections dominated in Capiz with some 250,000 votes, compared to around 40,000 votes of her closest rival, then senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Capiz is the home province of Robredo's running-mate at that time, Mar Roxas, who lost to President Rodrigo Duterte.

LOOK: VP Leni Robredo and Sen. Kiko Pangilinan arrive in Roxas City. pic.twitter.com/wcOEp6Pk5H — Adrian Ayalin (@adrianayalin) February 15, 2022

Robredo and Marcos are facing off again for the presidency in May's elections. Other presidential contenders include Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso, senators Manny Pacquiao and Panfilo Lacson, and labor leader Leody De Guzman.

"Wala po kaming makinarya, kulang ang aming pera, pero pag nakikita namin 'yung sigasig ng tulong ninyo, ginaganahan po kaming lalong lumaban," the Vice President told her supporters.

(We lack machinery, money, but when we see the zeal of your help, we are heartened to fight.)

"Bakit ganyan kayo ka-energized ngayong eleksyon na ito? Meron po akong paniniwala, dahil alam niyo na 'yung eleksyon na ito hindi siya pareho noong nakaraan na contest lang ng mga kandidato. Pero ang eleksyon na ito, ang dedesisyunan natin, anong klaseng pamahalaan ang gusto natin para sa bansa natin sa susunod na anim na taon," said the opposition leader.

(Why are you this energized in this election? I have a belief that it's because you know this is unlike previous contests that are just between candidates. This election will decide what kind of government we want for our country in the next 6 years.)

