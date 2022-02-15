Less than 100 cases per day by March possible - DOH

MANILA - The Department of Health said recording less than a hundred cases a day nationally is possible by mid-March, should compliance to minimum public health standards continue.

"Base sa mobility ng populasyon, pagtaas ng pagbabakuna, at compliance to minimum public health standards, kung bababa lang kahit 12 percent ang di pagcomply sa minimum public health standards, maaaring magka-kaso na 2,000 o mahigit sa March 15," DOH Spokesperson and Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Tuesday.

(Based on different factors, if our compliance to minimum public health standards goes down by even just 12 percent, we might see 2,000 cases a day by March 15 instead.)

The present compliance to minimum public health standards has brought a slow but steady decline in daily recorded number of cases the past weeks.

But Vergeire warned that the slightest increase in complacency can affect the number of daily reported cases exponentially.

"Kung bababa up to 19 to 10 percent, maaaring 7,000 cases pagdating ng March 15," she cautioned.

(If compliance decreases by 19 percent, we could see 7,000 cases by March 15.)

This comes as campaign season has officially begun, with sorties and rallies gathering large amount of supporters are staged left and right.

While the DOH has yet to see patterns that point toward a surge in cases caused by the campaign season activities, experts continue reminding organizers and candidates to set an example for their supporters.

"Sa lahat ng ginagawa natin pag nagkaroon tayo ng pagluwag sa minimum public health standards, at di nagko-comply ang populasyon, maaaring tumaas ang mga kaso," Vergeire said.

(Let us uphold minimum public health standards in everything that we do. If the population does not comply, we risk increasing daily cases.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III previously reminded candidates to make sure that systems are in place so minimum public health standards are practiced by the supporters.

"Nananawagan ako na magsagawa ng engineering controls, sa isang rally, may mga entrance sila, isa lang ang entry point at exit point, may alcohol dispensing units, mga halimbawa yan para maibsan ang super spreader events," he said.

(Engineering controls can be done. Designate separate entry and exit points, and provide alcohol dispensing units. These are just some examples.)

Thousand of supporters have already been seen gathering along roads and in public spaces in support for their bets in the national elections.

"Hindi pwede na maging pabaya tayo dito dahil sigurado magiging superspreader events ito (We cannot be complacent, campaign rallies are sure to risk being superspreader events)," Duque added.