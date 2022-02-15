Lacson denies dropping Binay, Gordon from Senate slate

MANILA -- Presidential aspirant Senator Panfilo Lacson on Tuesday denied dropping former Vice President Jejomar Binay and Senator Richard Gordon from his Senate slate.

This comes after Binay, on Twitter, wished Lacson and his running-mate Vicente "Tito" III well as he said that he honored an agreement with them not to endorse other presidential aspirants.

"I never applied to be a guest candidate but I welcomed my inclusion in their ticket. We had a gentleman’s agreement. Walang ieendorso ang guest candidates. I honored that agreement. I didn’t declare my support for anyone and didn’t attend any event."

"Lalaki akong kausap," Binay said.

"Still, I wish them well. Good luck sa inyo, Sen Ping at SP Tito Sotto," he wrote.

Kung ang isyu ay hindi ako makausap, alam naman nila ang number ko.



"It is not true that we are dropping much less have removed ex-VP Jojo Binay and Sen Dick Gordon from our senatorial slate," Lacson clarified.

"As far as SP Sotto and I are concerned, they continue to honor our gentlemen’s agreement unlike the two that we have dropped earlier."

Lacson was referring to former Quezon City Mayor Herbert Bautista and re-electionist Sherwin Gatchalian, whom they removed from his slate after they appeared at the proclamation rally of presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

In a separate interview, Sotto told media that they did not yet include Binay and Gordon in their slate because they have not been in touch with them yet.

"Hindi namin nakakausap eh, kaya hindi na muna namin ine-endorse," he explained.

Gordon was seen with Vice President Leni Robredo in an event at Quezon Memorial Circle over the weekend.

He was also in Capiz on Tuesday, posting a photo of him addressing supporters with posters of Robredo in the background.

In November, Lacson told reporters that candidates running under his 2022 slate are allowed to campaign under other presidential contenders provided that they would not openly endorse any contenders for the 2 highest elected positions.