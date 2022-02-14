MANILA—The Philippine Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it has started to go after sari-sari stores selling medicines, in violation of the country's Pharmacy Law.

FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez Jr. said the agency has received a total of 185 reports of sari-sari stores in the National Capital Region, and Regions IV-A and V selling medicines.

Of the 185 stores reported, 136 stores are located in Metro Manila.

Gutierrez said they have verified that 78 of these stores are indeed selling medicines.

"Simula po noong January 13, nakatanggap po kami ng 185 reports na tungkol sa mga sari-sari store na nagbebenta po ng gamot, at gusto ko pong i-report dito na doon sa 185 reports, 78 po ay na-confirm natin na talagang nagtitinda ng medicine in violation po of the Pharmacy Law and FDA Act of 2009," he said.

(Starting January 13, we have received 185 reports of sari-sari stores selling medicines, and of these 185 reports, we have confirmed that 78 stores are indeed selling medicines in violation of the Pharmacy Law and FDA Act of 2009.)

Gutierrez also reported that 9 out of the 78 stores were selling fake medicines, including 13 fake COVID-19 related medicines.

"Nananawagan po ako sa mga publiko na bumili po tayo ng gamot doon po sa mga FDA-licensed drug outlets," Gutierrez said, adding that the FDA has a list of licensed drug outlets on its website.

(I call on the public to only buy medicines from FDA-licensed drug outlets.)

Section 30 of Republic Act No. 10918 or the Pharmacy Law states that "no pharmaceutical product, of whatever nature and kind, shall be compounded, dispensed, sold or resold, or otherwise be made available to the consuming public, except through a retail drug outlet duly licensed by the FDA."

President Rodrigo Duterte has also warned the public from buying medicines online.