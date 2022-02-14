MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte warned the public against online stores selling counterfeit medicines, as the Food and Drug Administration said it has been monitoring online sales of medicines.

Duterte, who acknowledged he was not very familiar with technology, said it is better for the public to avoid online stores, especially when buying medicines.

"I would like to advise the Filipino, but we have, as yet, not perfected dito sa ating internet use, paano habulin itong mga kriminal (how to go after criminals)," he said in a taped public briefing aired Monday.

"So ang akin is, at this time, let the networks do their thing. Kung mayroon silang kumpletong another platform where there can be no cheating and fraud, I am advising the Filipinos, lay off muna kayo diyan sa online-online, maraming tulisan diyan," Duterte added.

(So for me, let the networks do their thing. If they have another platform where there can be no cheating and fraud, I am advising Filipinos to lay off of online stores, there are a lot of crooks there.)

FDA officer-in-charge Oscar Gutierrez Jr. said the agency has been coordinating with online platforms Facebook, Shopee and Lazada to ensure that over-the-counter medicines, as well as COVID-19 medication, sold on these platforms are legitimate.

He also advised the public to only buy medicines from FDA-licensed drug outlets listed on their website.

