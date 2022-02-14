Watch more on iWantTFC

Customs agents have seized shipments of black ants concealed in specimen tubes and misdeclared as "Lego Toys" at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

Records show that 3 intercepted export parcels declared as “Lego Kid’s Toy” bound for France, Singapore and Italy were sent by a certain "Shin Yap". The subject parcels yielded a total of 21 small cups and 21 specimen tubes containing assorted black ants concealed in a Lego Box.

Two similarly suspicious imported shipments from Poland were also subjected to mandatory non-intrusive inspection and physical Customs examination last February 4. The same yielded a total of 375 specimen tubes containing black ants.

The importation and exportation of non-native black ants are strictly prohibited in view of the danger it poses not only to human health but also environment.

The seized black ants were immediately turned over to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources and subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Section 11 and 27 of RA 9147 otherwise known as "Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act", and Section 117 in relation to Section 1113 (f) of RA 10863 also known as the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA).

