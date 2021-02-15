Rights groups umalma sa umano'y 'fake rescue ops' ng pulisya sa Lumad school sa Cebu

Dinala ng ilang grupo ng mga estudyante sa Commission on Human Rights ang kanilang pagkondena sa umano’y atake at iligal na pag-aresto sa ilang lumad students, teachers at elders sa isang paaralan sa Cebu City ngayong Pebrero 15, 2021. Kuha ni Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News



MAYNILA – Pumalag ang iba't ibang organisasyon nitong Lunes sa isinagawang "rescue operation" umano ng Philippine National Police sa Central Visayas sa isang paaralan ng mga 'bakwit' (evacuees) na Lumad sa Cebu City.

Kasama ang Department of Social Welfare and Development, sinagip umano ng pulisya nitong umaga ang 19 na menor de edad na mga Lumad mula sa University of San Carlos (USC) retreat house sa Talamban, Cebu City.

Ayon sa Save Our Schools (SOS) Network, bigla na lang daw lumusob ang pulisya sa loob ng paaralan nang walang paalam, at dinampot ang 25 tao, kabilang ang 2 guro at 2 tribal elders.

"Without getting consent from school administrators or prior notice, they forcibly took 25 Lumad into their custody... They handcuffed tribal leaders, teachers and few students as if they are criminals," sabi ng grupo.

Anila, nasa USC campus nga ang mga Lumad para magtago mula sa mga militar na umano'y peligro sa kanilang kaligtasan.

"The Lumad schoolchildren along with the teachers and elders had sought refuge at USC as these same state forces and paramilitary members had threatened to kill teachers and students that forced them to leave their ancestral communities and sought refuge in the cities," anang SOS.

Ang grupong International Indigenous Peoples Movement, binatikos rin ang ginawa ng mga awtoridad.

DENOUNCE THE ARRESTS OF LUMAD STUDENTS, TEACHERS AND LEADERS! #StopTheAttacks https://t.co/R196J6R2S5 — Int'l Indigenous Peoples Movement (@ipmsdl_) February 15, 2021

Pero sabi ng pulisya, ang mga estudyante raw ay "sinagip" nila matapos dumulog ang ilan sa mga magulang nito na galing pa ng Talaingod, Davao Del Norte.

"Six parents from Talaingod, Davao Del Norte sought help (from) the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas to search for their children," ani Police Regional Office 7 director Brig. Gen. Ronnie Montejo. Ito raw umano ang dahilan ng operasyon.

Sabi pa ni PNP spokesman Brig. Gen. Ildebrandi Usana, nire-recruit umano ang mga bata para isali sa armadong pakikibaka.

"Sila po ay nire-recruit para maging future armed combatants... Pati armadong pakikibaka, ititururo sa mga batang ito," sabi ni Usana.

Ayon kay Montejo, 7 sa mga dinampot ay kakasuhan ng kidnapping, serious illegal detention at human trafficking in persons.

Iimbestigahan din nila ang USC kung may pananagutan ito.

Pero sabi ng USC, ipinagtataka nila ang ginawang operasyon ng pulisya.

"When the quarantine restrictions loosened, plans were made for their safe return to their homes... It, thus, came as a surprise that reports about minors being 'rescued' surfaced today," ayon sa pamantasan.

TINGNAN: Save Our Schools Network, nagsasagawa ng indignation rally sa tapat ng Commission on Human Rights sa Quezon City bilang pagkondena sa umano’y pagatake at iligal na pagaresto sa ilang lumad students, teachers sa isang paaralan sa Cebu @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/BKsSQU6MXl — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) February 15, 2021

Ayon kay Rius Valle, ang tagapagsalita ng SOS Network, tangka ito ng pulisya para patahimikin ang mga lumad.

"Gusto nila kami patahimikin habang isinisigaw namin ang panawagan sa edukasyon at lupa ng ating mga ninuno,” ani Valle.

Iba't ibang grupo naman sa Maynila ang sumugod sa tanggapan ng Commission on Human Rights para kondenahin ang ginawang operasyon ng pulisya.

–May ulat nina Annie Perez, Doland Castro at Joyce Balancio, ABS-CBN News

