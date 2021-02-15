PH gov’t to release ventilation requirements as cinemas re-open — DOH

Video courtesy of Department of Health

MANILA — The Department of Health on Monday said there will be guidelines on the ventilation requirements for cinemas that were recently allowed to re-open in general community quarantine (GCQ) areas despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said during a virtual briefing that the re-opening of the cinemas, a decision made by the Inter-Agency Task Force on COVID-19, will involve guidelines from the Department of Labor and Employment.

“They (DOLE) consulted with an epidemiologist so that they can provide this ventilation requirements for ventilation, specifically in enclosed spaces para lang makapag-prevent ng infection (so they can prevent infection),” Vergeire said.

She added that existing DOH guidelines on minimum health protocols will still apply and that the DOLE will just provide additional or supplementary guidelines to “better explain” what people should observe while in cinemas.

Besides cinemas, the IATF also allowed driving schools, game arcade, libraries, museums, and some tourist attractions to re-open in a bid to boost the local economy.

Previously, the DOH warned the public against staying in enclosed spaces for prolonged periods of time because of the higher risk of COVID-19 infection.

Because of such concerns, some local governments have released their own decisions. Quezon City and Marikina City are among those who rejected the IATF decision to re-open cinemas.