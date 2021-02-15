Nearly all Philippine General Hospital workers register for COVID-19 vaccination

Philippine General Hospital (PGH) workers line up to register for the COVID-19 vaccination program inside the hospital on Feb. 9, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Ninety-four percent of employees at the Philippine General Hospital have registered for the COVID-19 vaccination, a hospital official said Monday.

Some 5,640 health workers and non-medical personnel out of 6,000 potential recipients at the state-owned hospital have given their consent to receive the anti-coronavirus shots, hospital spokesman Dr. Jonas del Rosario said.

"'Yong iba may sakit. 'Yong iba gusto nila hintayin ang longer follow-up ng vaccine. 'Yong iba meron sila talagang paniniwala sa vaccine na hindi naman namin puwede maiba," he told Teleradyo when asked why others opted out of the program.

(Others have medical condition. Others wanted to wait a longer follow-up of the vaccine Others have certain views on the vaccine that we can't change.)

Del Rosario, who caught COVID-19 last year, has been announced to be the first person to receive the vaccine.

The PGH on Monday will be holding a "grand simulation" of the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. As a COVID-19 referral hospital, it is among 4 hospitals prioritized for vaccine distribution.

The other hospitals on top of COVID-19 vaccination list are Lung Center of the Philippines and East Avenue Medical Center in Quezon City, and Dr. Jose Natalio Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Caloocan City.

They are expected to receive this week part of the 117,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine that the country has secured from COVAX global vaccine-sharing program.

"Puspusan po ang paghahanda. We're hoping na sana dumating na 'yong vaccine," Del Rosario said.

(We are making extensive preparations. We're hoping that the vaccines will soon arrive.)

The Philippines has negotiated term sheets for 148 million doses of coronavirus vaccines from 7 pharmaceutical groups, the bulk of which are expected to arrive in the second and third quarters of this year.

The government aims to inoculate 70 million adults, or two-thirds of Philippines' 108 million people, to achieve herd immunity.

