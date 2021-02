An AirAsia plane. Handout

MANILA - AirAsia is offering discounted one-way flights to several destinations in the Philippines.

Cebu to Davao flights can be availed for as low as P98, while Manila flights to Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Kalibo, and Tacloban can be booked for only P288.

For as low as P317, travelers from Manila can book flights to Caticlan (Boracay), Bohol, Davao, Iloilo, General Santos and Puerto Princesa.

AirAsia said booking can be done from Feb. 15 to Mar. 7, while travel period is from Feb. 15 to Jul. 31.