1 of newly confirmed UK variant cases linked to MRT COVID-19 cluster, says DOH

The MRT-3 depot in Quezon City. Jacque Manabat, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — One of the additional UK variant cases announced last week is from Metro Manila and is linked to the cluster of COVID-19 cases in the MRT, the Department of Health said Monday.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the case involves a 46-year-old female from Pasay City.

“And connected po siya sa cluster ng MRT cases natin, yung MRT employees. Kasi, yung anak niya was from the MRT, nagtatrabaho doon,” Vergeire said in a virtual briefing.

(She is connected to the MRT cases cluster, or those involving MRT employees, because her child works at the MRT.)

The health official said the woman tested positive on January 25 and is currently undergoing home quarantine.

The DOH regional office in the National Capital Region is already investigating the case.

The DOH has yet to respond if the other MRT cases will undergo genome sequencing to check for the more transmissible UK variant. It also has yet to confirm if this is the first UK variant case in Metro Manila.

In late January, a large number of MRT personnel were placed under quarantine after more than 40 employees tested positive. One of them died.

The first UK COVID-19 variant case in the Philippines was confirmed last month, involving a 29-year-old male resident of Quezon City who traveled to Dubai in December and returned on Jan. 7.

As of Friday, the Philippines has recorded 44 of such cases.

Overall, the country has logged 549,176 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Sunday, including 25,918 active infections, 511,743 recoveries, and 11,515 deaths.

More details to follow.