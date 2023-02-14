Department of Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire speaks to the media during a press conference at the DOH headquarters in Manila on Sept. 20, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Official says everything done with transparency

MANILA — Department of Health (DOH) officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire has been included in a complaint against officials over a cancer treatment program that supposedly deprived patients of their regular supply of medicines.

DOH medical officer IV Dr. Clarito Cairo, Jr. filed his amended complaint-affidavit dated Feb. 10, 2023, before the Office of the Ombudsman on Monday.

In his affidavit, Cairo said Vergeire failed to reply to his memorandum in 2022.

“While awaiting the action on the complaint filed on July 5, 2022, complainant sent another memorandum for respondent Vergeire on July 28, 2022 regarding addendum to his complaint in relation to the 2022 procurement of cancer medicines, but to no avail,” Cairo said.

Last year, Cairo Jr. accused 7 former and current officials of the DOH of committing grave misconduct, malversation, and graft for allegedly depriving patients of a cancer treatment program.

The doctors, who are still with the DOH, denied the allegations and said their plans and actions went through a body composed of experts and stakeholders.

In his amended affidavit, Cairo said that Vergeire had full control of funds as officer-in-charge and concurrent undersecretary for the public health services team of the DOH.

“Respondent Vergeire with the indispensable cooperation and/or direct participation of the rest of the herein respondents, appropriated and/or misappropriated the public funds by allocating the following reduced budget to the access sites: P781 million (instead of P786 million) for CSPMAP (Cancer and Supportive-Palliative Medicines Access Program) and P512 million (instead of P529 million) for CAF (Cancer Assistance Fund) in direct contravention with the provisions of the 2022 GAA (General Appropriations Act),” Cairo said.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

But Vergeire said she and other respondents have yet to receive a copy of the complaint.

"Hanggang sa ngayon, hindi pa nakikita ang eksaktong kino-complain about sa akin. Although nakita natin 'yung statements sa media outings, nakita natin 'yung mga ina-allege nila," she said in a media briefing on Tuesday.

(Until now, I have yet to see the exact complaint about me. Although we have seen the statements in the media outings, we have seen what they are alleging.)

Vergeire reiterated that all processes concerning DOH programs, including those involving cancer funds, were aboveboard.

"Everything was done in a transparent manner. Hindi lang ang kagawaran ng kalusugan ang nagbigay ng direksyon at desisyon dito, isinama natin at isinangguni ito sa National Integrated Cancer Control Council," she said.

(The health department did not give direction and decision on its own, we included and referred it to the National Integrated Cancer Control Council.)

"We will wait for this complaint to be submitted to our office so we can respond appropriately in the right venue," Vergeire said.

Cairo, meanwhile, reiterated his prayer before the Ombudsman for the preventive suspension and appropriate administrative sanctions against the respondents presently holding office.