MANILA — The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Tuesday warned the public to be wary of groups falsifying pawned land titles and documents.

This, after the PNP Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) arrested individuals selling and mortgaging fake land titles in Bacoor, Cavite on Sunday.

Lt. Col. Jovit Culaway, chief of CIDG's Anti-Organized Crime Unit (AOCU), said the suspects would change the names and tamper details of land titles pawned to them. They would later pawn the tampered documents to other entities.

“Iyong mga titulo na mga hawak nila, kung titingnan mo, by the eyes, parang tunay eh. Iyong mga lahat ng requirements na makikita mo yung details ng titulo, parang tunay sya. Pero pagka... pumunta na tayo sa tamang awtoridad para i-clear ito... doon natin malalaman na hindi totoo,” AOCU chief Lt. Col. Jovit Culaway said in an interview.

(The titles they have seem genuine. You'll see all the requirements are there, the details of the title appear legitimate. But once you g to authorities to clear these, you'd learn that they're fake.)

Culaway warned that some individuals might use names to create fake certificates and business permits from the Department of Trade and Industry.

“So it’s a warning sa public na maging aware tayo sa mga especially dito sa mga pakikipag-transact sa mga tao, sa mga lending-lending. Kasi pag-uutang, akala mo tunay na tutulong sa iyo, iyon pala mas lalo kang bibigatan,” said Culaway.

(It’s a warning sa public that we should be aware, especially when it comes to transacting with these people, lending groups. When you take out a loan expecting that they will help you, they could instead make you suffer more.)

The suspects arrested in Cavite would face charges of estafa, falsification of documents, and the use of fake names under the Revised Penal Code.

Two individuals believed to be the brains behind the operation have been indicted, police said.

