Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian meets with then presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. at the Chinese Embassy. Photo from the official Facebook page of the Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Tuesday summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian to express his "serious concern" on the increasing harassment against Pinoy fishermen and Coast Guard personnel, Malacañang said.

"The President summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian this afternoon to express his serious concern over the increasing frequency and intensity of actions by China against the Philippine Coast Guard and our Filipino fishermen in their bancas, the latest of which was the deployment of a military grade laser against our Coast Guard vessels," Presidential Communications Secretary Cheloy Garafil said.

This comes after the Chinese coast guard allegedly used green laser lights on Feb. 6 against the Philippine Coast Guard, leaving the Filipino crew temporarily blinded, the PCG recently said.

Earlier in the day, the Department of Foreign Affairs filed a diplomatic protest regarding the incident, condemning the action of the Chinese vessel.

The PCG has said this is not the first time that Chinese vessels used military-grade lasers against them. The first instance was in June last year, said Commodore Jay Tarriela, PCG's Adviser of the Commandant for Maritime Security.

