Blue Ribbon Committee report sa DepEd laptops, inaprubahan na ng Senado



Inaprubahan na ng Senado ang Blue Ribbon Committee report na nagrekomenda na sampahan ng mga kasong katiwalian at iba pang kasong kriminal at administratibo ang mga dati at kasalukuyang opisyal ng Department of Education at ng Procurement Service ng Department of Budget and Management o PS-DBM.

Dahil ito sa pagbili ng DepEd at PS-DBM ng laptops para sa public school teachers noong taong 2021 na umano'y overpriced at outdated na.

Sa inaprubahan na Blue Ribbon Committee Report, sinabing overpriced ng P979 million ang 39,600 units na laptops na binili ng PS-DBM gamit ang P2.4 billion mula sa DepEd.

Sinabi sa report na mababagal ang laptops, hindi lahat ay ibinigay sa mga public school teacher, at mayroong nasa non-teaching personnel at mayroon ding nasa bodega.

Ipinababawi ng Blue Ribbon Committee ang sobra umanong ibinayad sa supplier ng laptop at ipinabubuwag ang PS-DBM.

Si Senator Jinggoy Estrada lamang ang bumoto ng tutol sa approval ng committee report.

Paliwanag niya, “As much as I really want to be consistent I had a dissenting opinion with regard to the committee report of our good friend here Senator Francis Tolentino, I would like to register my vote as no.”

Habang nagsabi ni Senate Minority Leader Koko Pimentel na magsusumite sila ng minority report na isasama sa committee report.

