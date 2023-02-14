Vials of COVID-19 vaccines are being prepared at a vaccination site in Makati City on July 28, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Two more countries have offered to donate bivalent COVID-19 vaccines to the Philippines, the Department of Health said Tuesday.

The health agency is now coordinating with these undisclosed countries to finalize the agreements, DOH officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in a press briefing.

"We have 2 other countries that are offering us donation for COVID-19 vaccines, bivalent ones," she told reporters.

"So, ngayon, patuloy po ang ating negosasyon at pakikipag-usap dito po sa mga bansang ito para agad-agad makompirma natin kung talagang acceptable and it can be utilized kaagad-agad dito sa ating bansa," she added.

During last week's briefing, Vergeire disclosed that a country had pledged to donate more than 300,000 bivalent vaccines.

Bivalent vaccines are modified jabs that target the omicron variant and the original form of the virus.

She also revealed that some 1 million doses of bivalent vaccines from COVAX facility, the United Nations-backed international vaccine-sharing scheme, were expected to arrive in Manila by the end of March.

GUIDELINES OUT NEXT WEEK?

The DOH is already finalizing the guidelines on the use of the bivalent vaccines.

Vergeire said the agency would have its last meeting with the Strategic Advisory Group of Experts for emerging and reemerging infectious diseases.

"Hopefully by next week the guidelines will be out so our local governments can start their preparations," she said.

The DOH earlier said it would administer the first batch of bivalent vaccines to vulnerable groups such as healthcare workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities.

To date, over 73.8 million Filipinos are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The tally includes 21.4 million people who have received their first boosters while 3.9 million have gotten their second boosters.

