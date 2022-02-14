US gov't turns over assault boat facility in Cavite

US Embassy in the Philippines handout photo

MANILA—The United States government has turned over to the Philippines a newly constructed assault boat pier and maintenance bay facility in Ternate, Cavite, in a bid to strengthen maritime security in the region.

The facilities will be used primarily by the Philippine Marine Corps Assault Boat Battalion for sea-to-shore amphibious and maritime operations.

“The PMC is a driving force in our shared vision for enhanced maritime security in the region. This project displays the collective commitment of our nations to invest in long-term, shared success,” US Embassy in the Philippines Chargé d’Affaires ad interim Heather Variava said in a statement issued Monday.

The facilities, which were turned over on Thursday, include a boat ramp, jetty with landing pad, pier, access road, and maintenance bay.

Valued at $5 million or P256.9 million, the Ternate facilities are part of 3 projects under the US Foreign Military Financing grant.

The first facility was turned over in Zamboanga in November 2021 while the project in Puerto Princesa is expected to be completed in the coming weeks.

“Surely, this endeavor testifies of the bond of trust and friendship between the Philippines and the United States, and of our shared interest in regional cooperation and mutual capability development,” PMC Deputy Commandant Brig. Gen. Raul Jesus Caldez said.

In the past 2 years, Washington has provided $110 million or P5.65 billion in grant assistance through FMF, specifically to support the Philippines’ sovereignty and modernization efforts, the US embassy said.

