Presidential aspirant Vice President Leni Robredo is welcomed with a bouquet of flowers during the meet and greet with the Batangas District 3 Leni-Kiko volunteers at the First Asia Institute of Technology and Humanities in Tanauan, Batangas, Feb. 11, 2022.

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday said if she wins the presidency in the May elections, senior citizens will be treated as "partners" instead of "beneficiaries" in her administration, which will also keep an open line of communication with the LGBT community.

Robredo spent her Valentine's Day signing a covenant with elderly supporters who belong to the group "Seniors for Leni." She said the covenant include a proposed inventory of senior citizens and their health problems—an initiative which she said helped her hometown Naga City address the needs of the elderly.

Aside from the covenant, Robredo said she, her running-mate Sen. Francis Pangilinan, and their senatorial lineup promise the elderly, "Sisiguruhin na kasama ninyo kami every step of the way, na ‘yong inyong kahirapan ay magiging kahirapan din namin."

(We will ensure that we are with you every step of the way, that your suffering will be our suffering.)

"Iyon naman iyong klase ng pamumuno na ating ipinakita mula sa unang araw ng panunungkulan natin—na iyong treatment sa inyo ay hindi ibang tao, pero iyong treatment sa inyo ay ka-partner, hindi beneficiary, pero partner sa lahat ng programa ng pamahalaan," she said.

"Kaya mahalaga na partner, para iyong boses n’yo ay kabahagi na sa paggawa pa lang ng mga polisiya," added the presidential contender.

(That is the kind of leadership that we have showed since our first day in office--that you will not be treated as an outsider, but rather as a partner, not a beneficiary, but a partner in all programs of government. It is important that you are a partner so that you have a voice starting with the policy-making.)

Robredo earlier pushed for the creation of "people's councils" which would allow ordinary citizens to participate in "all levels of governance."

The Vice President also noted that her employment agenda include fighting age discrimination in the workplace.



At another event on the same day, Robredo signed a covenant with LGBT groups, which called for legislation to protect the rights of the community, addressing the lack of safe spaces, making HIV testing and treatment more accessible, and other anti-discrimination safeguards.

Robredo acknowledged these measures would require long discussions, not because she agreed with some provisions, but because all sides should be heard.

"Iyong klase ng pamunuan na ating pinapangako ay pamunuan na unang-una nakikinig. Pangalawa, pamunuan na sinisiguro na iyong mga naiiwan na sektor sa ating pamahalaan ay nabibigyan ng mas maraming karapatan dahil iyon ang ating mandato—na sisiguruhin ang pagkakapantay-pantay," she said.

(The kind of leadership we promise is one that, first of all, listens. Second, a leadership that ensures that marginalized sectors are given more rights, because that is our mandate, to ensure equality.)

"Magiging pantay-pantay lang ‘pag iyong naiiwan ay bigyan ng mas malaking pagkakataon na makilahok sa pamumuno," continued the presidential contender.

(There can only be equality if those left behind are given a greater chance to participate in governance.)

She also thanked the LGBT community for giving "color" to her campaign.

"Anywhere I go, talagang kayo ang nagpapasimuno ng energy na binibigay sa kampanya… First time ko nakita iyong ganitong klaseng passion," Robredo said.

(You lead the energy given to the campaign. This is my first time seeing this kind of passion.)

She told them, "Patuloy tayong mag-uusap, maghahanap ng paraan para lalong mapabuti, para lalong mapabuti hindi lang iyong inyong sektor, pero lahat ng nangangailangan ng ating tulong."

(We will continue talking, finding ways to improve not just your sector, but everyone who needs our help.)

— With a report from Zandro Ochona, ABS-CBN News