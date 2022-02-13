Isko gives P7.9M in cash donation to fire victims in Cavite

Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso tells fire victims in Cavite that they will each receive P10,000 to help them buy materials to rebuild their homes, February 13, 2022. Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

CAVITE CITY - Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate Isko Moreno Domagoso on Sunday donated P7.9 million to some 790 families who lost their houses to a fire over the weekend.

Each family will get P10,000 so that they can buy construction materials to rebuild their houses, Domagoso told fire victims who were temporarily taking shelter in Ladislao Diwa Elementary School.

“Magpasalamat kayo sa Diyos, ‘wag kay Isko. Nagsilbinlang akong tulay,” the Manila Mayor said.

(Thank God, not me. I just served as a bridge.)

“Limitado din ang kakayanan ko pero hanggang kaya ko, isosoga ko,” he said.

(My capabilities are limited but I will give as long as I can.)

Domagoso said the money was pooled from his personal funds and donations from friends.

He neither disclosed how much was from his account nor named which of his friends pitched in for the effort.

Aksyon Demokratiko presidential candidate @iskomoreno Domagoso to give P10,000 to each of the 790 families who recently lost their homes to a fire in Cavite: “Magpasalamat kayo sa Diyos. Wag kay Isko. Limitado din ang kakayanan ko pero hanggang kaya ko, isosoga ko.” pic.twitter.com/iDuwyKPxDd — Kat Domingo (@_katrinadomingo) February 13, 2022

Cavite Rep. Francis Gerald "Boy Blue" Abaya sent a message asking for aid for his constituents, Domagoso said.

“Si Cong. Blue, nagtext po yan, humihingi po ng tulong, kung puwede tulungan kayo,” he said.

(Cong. Blue texted me to ask for help, asking if we could help you.)

Abaya said he also sought help from other presidential aspirants, but declined to name which candidates he approached aside from the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer.

“We need help from everyone and I know sila Mayor Isko lagi namang tumutulong (always helps),” Abaya told ABS-CBN News on the sidelines of the charity event.

“Lahat ng kaibigan ko hiningan ko ng tulong,” he said.

(I asked help from all of my friends.)

Abaya is a member of the Liberal Party. Last year, he said he would back Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte should she seek the presidency in the 2022 national elections.

Aksyon Demokratiko senatorial candidate Carl Balita, who joined Domagoso’s visit to the evacuation center, underscored that their team was not there to campaign.

“Hindi po kami nandito para mangampaniya. Nandito po kami to empathize,” Balita said, noting that their team has done the same for the victims of Typhoon Odette, which ravaged prrs of Visayas and Mindanao shortly before Christmas.

(We are not here to campaign. We are here to empathize.)

“Ingatan po ninyo ang inyong sarili. Ingatan niyo po po ang inyong pamilya at manununbalik po ang lahat. Magtiwala po kayo sa Diyos,” the senatorial candidate said.

(Take care of yourself. Take care of your family and everything will be restored. Trust God.)

“May Diyos po na nagmamahal sa inyo. May Isko Moreno at Carl Balita din pong nagmamahal sa inyo.”

(There is a God who loves you. There is also an Isko Moreno and a Carl Balita who loves you.)

When asked to comment if this is considered as vote buying, Domagoso said that he consulted his election lawyer George Garcia before making the donation.

“In the time of calamity and disaster, exempted siya sa pagtulong,” the Aksyon Demokratiko standard bearer said.

(Giving financial aid is exempted in the time of calamity and disaster.)

Since he rose to the mayoralty post in 2019, Domagoso has been giving P10,000 in cash to fire victims in Manila.

RELATED VIDEO