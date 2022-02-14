'I'm a fighter': Pacquaio unfazed by rumors, survey results

Presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao visits his housing project, Pacman Village, in Alabel, Sarangani on February 9, 2022 with senatorial candidate Raffy Tulfo. MP Media handout/file

MANILA — Sen. Manny Pacquiao on Monday said he is not quitting his presidential candidacy, days after a media outlet published a blind item about a presidential aspirant supposedly thinking of backing out of the Malacañang race.

“Excuse me. I am a fighter," he said in an interview.

The article, which was followed by a lot of guessing games, had many speculating that the article was referring to Pacquiao.

The retired boxing icon, however, said quitting is "not in his vocabulary."

"Kung hindi nga ako umatras para sa sarili ko, ano pa kaya 'yung para sa bayan ... para maipaglaban ko yung sambayanang Pilipino" Pacquiao said.

Pacquiao also belittled the accuracy of a recent survey result wherein he only had 8 percent of respondents' support on preferred presidential candidates in the May 2022 elections.

Former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. topped Pulse Asia's latest poll with 60 percent.

Pacquiao said that the opinion of 1,200 who were interviewed do not necessarily reflect the stand of the entire Filipino voting population, which is over 67 million, especially those who belong to “class D and E” of the society.

“'Yung D and E class, ang dami po nila, hindi naman natatanong,” he said.

Pacquiao vowed that he will continue to campaign and seek the presidency.

“Hindi po ako panghihinaan ng loob, at gayundin ang aking mga supporters na patuloy na kumakatok sa bawat pinto, sa bawat komunidad, sa bawat bayan at sa bawat lalawigan, upang ibahagi ang aking plano para maiangat ang pamumuhay ng ating mga kababayan,” he said.

“We have a solid ground support. We remain optimistic, because we are seeing a snowballing of support in Visayas and Mindanao. Nakikita na patuloy na lumalakas ang aming suporta,” he added.

While acknowledging that political endorsements matter, Pacquiao said he would only accept those who will not result in eventual “compromises.”

RELATED VIDEO