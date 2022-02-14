A health worker administers COVID-19 vaccine during the launching of Resbakuna KIDS at St. Paul's Hospital in Iloilo City on February 14, 2022. Arnold Almacen, Iloilo City Mayor's Office

MANILA — Some 61.4 million in the Philippines have been immunized for COVID-19, vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez said on Monday, as the country's new infections continued to drop.

Galvez said in a taped public briefing that of the total, 8.07 million were from ages 12 to 17, while 6.3 million others were senior citizens.

According to the official, only 9.07 million Filipinos have received their booster shots against COVID-19, as of February 14.

"Medyo mababa po, mabagal po ang ating boostering dahil kasi nakikita natin ang ating mga kababayan ay parang kampante na sa 2 doses. Pero marami po nagsasabi na mga experts na kailangan natin mag boosters kasi after 3 months and four months, nagwe-wane po ang ating mga bakuna," he emphasized.

At least 61.1 million others have received their first dose of coronavirus jabs, including 100,370 children ages 5 to 11, said Galvez, who is also the chief implementer of the National Task Force against COVID-19.

The number of vaccinated kids in the age bracket is expected to double this week, he added.

A total of more than 131.7 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the country, Galvez bared.

Filipino health officials earlier Monday expanded nationwide the vaccination of children ages 5 to 11 against COVID-19 in a bid to protect more members of the vulnerable sector.

On the same day, the Department of Health announced 2,730 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest daily tally so far this year in the Philippines.

The positivity rate has declined to 10.7 percent, based on test results of samples from 28,620 people on February 12, according to the latest DOH bulletin. The rate is the lowest since December 29, said Edson Guido, head of the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The Philippines has so far tallied a total of 3,639,942 virus cases, of which 76,609 or 2.1 percent remain active. COVID-related deaths increased to 55,094 while recuperations have reached 3,508,239.

