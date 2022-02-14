MANILA - Former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile, who in 1986 withdrew support for dictator Ferdinand Marcos, has spent his 98th birthday with the strongman's only son, Bongbong Marcos.

On Monday, Enrile was seen with the presidential aspirant during the opening of Bongbong's Cagayan campaign headquarters.

During a speech, Bongbong greeted Enrile, who served as the defense minister during the martial law era.

"Bago ang lahat ay kailangan ko pong batiin ang aking Senate President at ating nagkaroon ng birthday, at ang kanyang birthday ay tamang-tama pa at bagay na bagay sa kanya dahil ito ay araw ng mga puso...Manong Johnny Ponce Enrile," he said.

Enrile served during the term of late dictator Ferdinand Sr., before withdrawing his support and participating in the EDSA revolution that saw the strongman's ouster.

He then worked as defense Secretary of Corazon Aquino, Marcos Sr.'s opponent, before being sacked in 1986 when the "God Save the Queen" coup plot was launched against her administration. He vehemently denied any involvement in the coup in later interviews.

In 2018, Enrile and Marcos Jr. were in a tête-à-tête where the former said millennials were misinformed about the rule of Marcos Sr.

He added that the country was "peaceful" during the first years of Martial Law and denied killings and arrests happened at the time.

"They claimed that we killed a lot of people. When I was interviewed by someone some time ago, I challenged her, name me one that we executed, we killed except Lim Seng," he said in the video.

This was refuted by many rights activists and Martial Law detainees.

The Enrile family made official their endorsement of Marcos Jr. in November 2021.

Their show of support came after a meeting in Makati City, where they discussed plans for the 2022 elections.

Marcos Jr. is also supportING Katrina Ponce Enrile, who is running for a congressional seat in Cagayan and is an adopted candidate of his Partido Federal ng Pilipinas.