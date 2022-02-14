Davao City lifts modified liquor ban

Davao City in November 2020. File photo

DAVAO CITY — The local government unit of Davao City has lifted its modified liquor ban after over a year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through an executive order issued by the LGU on Monday afternoon, establishments selling liquors were again allowed to serve alcoholic drinks in public except from 1 a.m. to 8 a.m.

Such establishments include restaurants, bars, videokes, and hotels. However, drinking liquors in parks, roads, streets, alleys, pathways, and similar areas is still prohibited.

Regulations on all activities by the barangay, local and national offices, are also lifted.

During disaster emergency responses, distribution of food, financial and other forms of assistance are allowed.

But activities to distribute food and non-food items not related to disaster or emergency events should be conducted house-to-house through contactless distribution.

The lifting of restrictions came after the consecutive days of logging a low number in the daily COVID-19 cases.

As of Monday night, only 39 were confirmed COVID-19 positive in the city, from the average of daily almost-thousand cases recorded in the region when it had its surge last January.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan

