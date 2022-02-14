Photo courtesy of EcoWaste Coalition

MANILA - Several members of EcoWaste Coalition and the Malate Catholic Church convened Monday at the Rajah Sulayman Park to call out the 18th Congress regarding bills that, according to them, are “false solutions” to the plastic problem.

These are the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Bill amending Republic Act 9003, otherwise known as the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act, and the Waste-to-Energy (WTE) Bill.

Coleen Salamat, EcoWaste Coalition Plastic Solutions Campaigner, said if these proposed measures are passed, it will exacerbate not just the plastic problem, but the climate crisis. She said these bills are false solutions.

"The current version heavily focuses on the downstream approach, recovery and recycling, but not much on redesigning products and innovating business models to eliminate single-use plastics,” said Salamat.

She also challenged the Solid Waste Management Commission to release the list of Non-Environmentally Acceptable Products (NEAP) which should include single-use plastic and other non-biodegradable products.

She said the commission should also release implementing rules on the ban of plastic straws.

"Kahit ipinagbawal na, kung wala pa ring implementing rules and guidelines, hindi pa rin ito mai-implement. This should also include the importation and manufacturing of said products," Salamat said.

(Even if it's prohibited, if there's no implementing rules and guidelines, it won't be enforced.)

The group, which includes the EcoWaste Coalition among its members, pointed out that “almost all plastics contain toxic chemicals that are not removed during recycling but are carried over to the new products, and the recycling process can even generate new toxic chemicals such as dioxins.”

EcoWaste argued that not all recycling activities are environmentally sound, especially the practices involving the incineration of plastics in thermal WTE facilities.

FROM THE ARCHIVES