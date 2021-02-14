'Stereotypical, discriminating': CHR hits 'Tililing' movie poster

MANILA - The Commission on Human Rights (CHR) on Sunday criticized the "stereotypical and discriminating" portrayal of persons with mental health illness on the poster of the movie "Tililing."

The CHR said it believes creators have artistic freedom, but mental health issues must be tackled with sensitivity.

"Marami sa ating mga kababayan ang nahaharap sa iba't ibang mental health challenges na nahihirapang humingi ng tulong dahil sa stigma. Kung kaya't kinakailangan nating maging mas sensitibo sa pagtalakay ng isyung ito lalo na sa larangan ng mass media," it said in a statement.

(Many of our countrymen face various mental health challenges who find it difficult to get help due to stigma, so we must tackle this issue more sensitively especially in mass media.)

"Marami nang miskonsepsyon na bumabalot sa usapin ng mental health at hindi makakatulong kung makakahon ito sa misleading na pagtingin."

(There are already many misconceptions surrounding mental health and putting it in a misleading view does not help.)

Actress Liza Soberano earlier slammed the poster, saying "Mental health is NOT a joke. Stop the stigma."

Darryl Yap, director of "Tililing," said viewers would get the movie poster once they have seen the film.