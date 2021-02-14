Philippines' COVID-19 tally nears 550,000 with over 1,900 new cases

MANILA - The Philippines confirmed 1,928 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday bringing the country’s total to 549,176.

The Department of Health also reported 10,967 new recoveries pushing the total number of Filipinos who recovered from the disease to 511,743.

This meant that the country has a total of 25,918 active cases as of 4 p.m. Sunday.

Eight more deaths were reported from the illness, bringing COVID-19’s death toll in the Philippines to 11,515.

The government earlier said it can inoculate 50 to 70 million Filipinos against COVID-19 by the end of the year if vaccine supplies arrive on time.

Several new and more infectious strains of the novel coronavirus have emerged. One vairant, which was first reported in the United Kingdom, has spread to the Philippines.

On Friday, 19 more cases of the UK variant were detected in the country, bringing the number of patients infected with the strain to 44.

Another variant from South Africa has drawn concern from scientists as vaccines seem to be less effective against it.

Another variant identified in the Brazilian Amazon may be three times more contagious but early analysis suggests vaccines are still effective against it.

The country’s first COVID-19 case was a 38-year-old Chinese woman from Wuhan, China, which was confirmed by the DOH on Jan. 30, last year.

The pandemic has already caused the Philippines to plunge into its worst economic contraction since World War 2.

Worldwide, the novel coronavirus has infected more than 108.53 million people and caused over 2.39 million deaths since it was first reported in Wuhan, China in late 2019 according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The United States remains the most badly affected country with over 27.57 million infections and over 484,000 deaths.

India follows the US with 10.9 million infections. Brazil ranks third with 9.8 million infections but is second in terms of deaths with over 238,000 COVID-19 fatalities.