PH Red Cross deploys mobile vaccine clinic

Philippine Red Cross mobile vaccine clinic. Handout

MANILA - The Philippine Red Cross has deployed its mobile vaccine clinic to inoculate some 183 children in Metro Manila against measles and rubella, an official said Sunday.

The non-government organization has so far vaccinated some 175,000 children against polio, measles and rubella in Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, and the entire Visayas, said PRC head for health services Mark Abrigo.

"'Pag dumating na po ang COVID-19 vaccination, tutulong ulit po ang Philippine Red Cross. Nandyan po tayo, nakahanda ang ating vaccination team," he told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

(When the COVID-19 vaccine arrives, the Philippine Red Cross will also help. Our vaccination team is ready.)

The mobile vaccine clinic has a cold storage facility and 2 inoculation stations, Abrigo said.

"Gusto rin natin praktisin pa ito at gamitin 'pag dumating na 'yung COVID-19 vaccine sa mga susunod na buwan," he said.

(We want to practice and use this when the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in the coming months.)

The humanitarian organization is aiming to get 6,000 additional volunteers for its COVID-19 vaccination effort, Abrigo said.

COVID-19 vaccines from global alliance COVAX Facility are expected to arrive as early as this week as the Philippines reported 547,255 total coronavirus cases on Saturday, with 34,967 active infections.