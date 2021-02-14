Magnitude 4.8 quake strikes off Davao Occidental

MANILA - A magnitude 4.8 earthquake was recorded in the waters off Davao Occidental on Sunday morning, the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said.

The epicenter of the tremor, which was tectonic in origin, was located 229 kilometers southeast of Sarangani town in Davao Occidental, at a depth of 59 kilometers.

It was not felt in the mainland and no damage and aftershocks are expected, according to the Phivolcs.

A magnitude 4.0 quake also hit around the same area on Saturday evening, and was not felt as well in the mainland.

Last Sunday, a magnitude 6.1 earthquake jolted Davao del Sur, which was felt in many parts of Mindanao.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 15 persons were reportedly injured in Cotabato province, 24 houses were damaged in Cotabato and Davao del Sur, and a number of landslide incidents were recorded.

